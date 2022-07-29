Play Multiversus like Super Smash Bros, with a Gamecube Controller

Multiversus is the closest thing you’ll get to Super Smash Bros on PC, but you can make it feel more like the Nintendo brawler by using a Gamecube controller. That’s right, you can hook up that old gamepad to your rig and throw punches like it’s 2001, and it’s relatively easy to do.

Sure, playing Multiversus with a Gamecube controller won’t be for everyone, but if you’re used to the Super Smash Bros Melee layout, your fingers and thumbs will thank you. It could also save you from picking up a new pad, as you might still have the boxy console’s accessory stored away.

It doesn’t take much to get the franchise fighter working with Nintendo’s iconic pad on PC, and it works surprisingly well once everything’s configured. So, without further, here’s how to play Multiversus with a Gamecube controller on PC and relive the glory days of Super Smash Bros.

Before we get started, you’ll need a couple of bits and bobs to play Multiversus with a Gamecube controller. Naturally, you’re going to need the aforementioned pad, but you can either pick up one online for cheap or go hunting in your attic for your retro gaming stash.

You’ll also need to invest in a Gamecube USB adapter, as gaming PC builds sadly lack the proprietary port. Options like the Mayflash controller adapter are readily available on Amazon, and you can also use the device on Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

To summarise, here’s what you’ll need to play Multiversus using a Gamecube controller on PC:

A Gamecube controller

A Gamecube to USB adapter

Once you’ve gathered everything, it’s time to hook up the iconic gamepad to your PC. To do this, you’ll need to fetch a program called Zadig, which will help ensure compatibility, install the correct drivers, and get your rig and controller chatting.

Here’s how to install Gamecube controller drivers on PC:

Plug in a Mayflash USB adapter and connect your Gamecube controller

Download and install Zadig

In Zagid, click on ‘options’ and select ‘all devices’

Click the dropdown and select ‘WUP-028’

Make sure the right-hand box says ‘WinUSB’

Click the ‘reinstall driver’ button

Let the driver install

Voila! Your gaming PC will now recognise your Gamecube pad adapter as a PC controller. That means you can now start up Multiversus and thump some of your favourite Warner Bros franchise characters using Nintendo’s classic buttons. While it sounds counterintuitive, you’ll want to make sure your adapter’s switch is set to ‘Wii U’ mode when using this method, as the drivers are designed with it in mind.

Steam should now recognise your Gamecube pad just like any other controller, but if your buttons feel a little funky, you might need to download Delfinovin. This app will let you configure specific gamepad settings, like stick dead zone and trigger sensitivity, which helps the experience feel more natural.

To emulate the feel of Smash Bros, make sure your Multiversus Gamecube controller buttons match the following:

A – Attack

B – Special attack

L/R – Dodge

X/Y – Jump

D-pad – Taunts

Again, playing Multiversus with a Gamecube controller might sound a little niche, but the pad pairs perfectly with Smash Bros-inspired fighters. The whole affair will feel particularly magical if you haven’t played this kind of game since the early 2000s, as the Cube’s chonky, colourful buttons invoke a sense of tactile nostalgia.

Should you play Multiversus with a Gamecube controller?

The Gamecube controller is a bit like Marmite, as most seasoned players either love it or hate it. Personally, Smash Bros doesn’t feel quite right without it, and using one to play Multiversus scratches that same proverbial gamepad itch. Smashing down on that absurdly large, green ‘A’ button feels special, and using the best PC controller with clicky microswitches just feels like a mismatch.

It’s also worth noting that Smash Bros has a longstanding esports favourite, and players often compete using a Gamecube pad. While that doesn’t necessarily mean Multiversus will become the next big thing in the competitive scene, perhaps it’ll help the cartoon brawler entice serious fans to the fold.

That said, if you’re not that into the idea of retro controllers, you could beat up Taz the Tazmanian devil on the go, as Multiversus works great on Steam Deck. Regardless of how you choose to play, checking out the latest Multiversus character tier list is essential, as it’ll help you decide whether to go for Batman, Shaggy from Scooby Doo, or the Iron Giant.