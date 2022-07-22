Multiversus tier list: best characters ranked

Are you looking for a Multiversus tier list? The Warner Bros fighting game is currently in open beta, with many players gaining access to its colourful cast of characters for the first time. Soon, we will know who the most powerful characters are, from DC Superheroes such as Batman and Wonder Woman to Cartoon Network favourites like Finn the Human and Steven Universe. We even have throwback characters from Warner Bros’ back catalogue of shows acquired over the years, including Shaggy and Velma from Scooby Doo.

With such an illustrious gathering of fighters, a Multiversus tier list was inevitable. Judging by other competitive multiplayer games, ranking these fighters goes beyond looking at their individual abilities. Multiversus focuses on team-based combat, with each fighter broken down into roles such as Bruiser and Tank. In order to create the definitive Multiversus tier list, we looked at how well each fighter interacts with their partner, in addition to how good they are on their own.

Multiversus tier list

There are currently 16 characters in Multiversus, each specialising in a particular role in 2v2 combat. Just like any good RPG game, Multiversus splits each character into three roles: damage dealers, supports that buff the whole team, and tanks that absorb lots of blows. . Right now, the game is balanced heavily in favour of most Assassins and Bruisers, but there are notable exceptions.

Here is our Multiversus tier list:

S-tier

Taz

The Tazmanian Devil’s speed and damage output make him difficult to deal with. His quick individual attacks apply the ‘Tasty’ status ailment, turning enemies into cooked chickens that can’t attack when the gauge fills up. Hitting enemies while they’re in this state breaks off chicken wings, healing Taz and his allies should they pick them up. His Side-Special not only hits enemies multiple times, but its duration extends if Taz passes a partner, and that ally receives a temporary speed boost. While Taz suffers in the air due to his limited moveset, his ground game is by far the best.

Shaggy

Since Ultra Instinct Shaggy became a meme, we somehow knew that Scooby’s cowardly companion was hiding his true power. As the most balanced fighter on the roster, his moves are not too dissimilar from other ‘Shoto’ fighting game characters. He can conjure and launch sandwiches like fireballs, has a powerful uppercut, and his flying kick is sort of like Ryu from Street Fighter’s Hurricane Kick. Shaggy can also charge his inner power to become ‘enraged’, giving him armour and applying the Weakened debuff to any enemies he hits. The only thing holding Shaggy back is that he doesn’t really interact with his teammates. Aside from the small amount of healing allies gain if they touch one of Shaggy’s sandwiches, he doesn’t bring much to the partnership outside of raw damage.

Batman

The Dark Knight will always be one of the coolest superheroes in the DC universe, and his arsenal of gadgets makes him a powerful vertical bruiser. His basic moves can cripple foes for a short time as they inflict the Weakened status, while his specials range from remote explosives and hook guns, to a smoke bomb that slows down enemies and buffs allies substantially. Bruce Wayne’s alter ego might be the perfect fighter for you if you can learn how to juggle enemies.

A-tier

Jake the Dog

As a bruiser, you wouldn’t expect Jake the Dog to help out much, but he does have regular attacks that specialise in breaking armour. His Up-Special can block enemies from returning to the ground by knocking them back on contact, while his Down-Special reflects projectiles and bounces anyone off him if they get too close. While his attack power is not quite as strong as the S-tier characters, he’s a more versatile fighter you shouldn’t sleep on if you’re playing 2v2 matches.

Harley Quinn

Currently the best Assassin class character in the game, Harley has plenty of tricks up her sleeve. She can throw explosives that detonate remotely, giving her some versatility when it comes to comboing attacks. If she inflicts the ‘Confetti’ status onto an enemy using her knockback attacks burns the enemy, damaging them for a short time. Her main drawback is that Assassins are fragile, taking 14% more damage than other classes. Still, Harley should be fine providing you can stay out of danger, which she can do with ease thanks to her move set.

Finn the Human

Finn is a complicated fighter, hence his position at the bottom of A-tier. Like his canine companion, Finn’s regular attacks have armour breaking properties, but it’s his specials that make him stand out. Each one of Finn’s regular attacks spits out a coin – if Finn collects enough coins, he gains instant access to powerful abilities. He can purchase new temporary gear with his Down-Special, or swing around his backpack with his Up-Special that becomes more powerful if he has lots of coins.

B-tier

Tom and Jerry

It’s quite a spectacle to watch Tom swing a massive hammer at Jerry, only for the mouse to dodge in the last second, as Tom hits the enemy instead. However, despite having excellent animations, Tom and Jerry’s Mage class isn’t the most viable in the current meta. Projectiles have too many counters from better characters, so you must be very good at predicting when your enemies’ next moves. Still, in 2v2, Tom and Jerry are far more viable as Tom can throw Jerry to an ally who can pick them up for a strength and speed bonus. That said, Tom needs Jerry to execute some of his attacks, so striking that balance is tricky.

Reindog

Reindog is the only original character in Multiversus, and if you ask me, doesn’t fit with the vibe of the rest. He is, however, by far the best Support character class thanks to his powerful specials. These attacks inflict all sorts of different status effects on himself, his allies, and his enemies, all of which benefit the team. His Down-Special gives projectiles the Ignited status ailment, making him a perfect fit with Mage characters, while his Up-Special works well with every other class in the game. He’s a high-priority target in 2v2 fights, though, since his abilities are so good at bolstering his partner.

Superman

You’d think the Man of Steel would be a bruiser class, but he’s not. Superman is, in fact, one of the few tanks in the game worth considering. Not only can he take a lot of hits thanks to almost all of his regular attacks granting him armour, but he also has remarkable stage recovery options as his aerial Side-Special sends him flying across the map. In addition, his Neutral-Special can freeze enemies, leaving them vulnerable to powerful charge attacks from your allies.

Bugs Bunny

The most famous Looney Tunes character bar none, the wisecracking ‘Wabbit’ is one of only two Mage class characters in Multiversus. He can generate dynamite, rockets, falling safes, and custard pie-flinging robots, making him a more reliable projectile thrower than Tom and Jerry. Since many characters easily counter projectiles, Bugs; individual usefulness is limited, but his ability to annoy enemies with a constant barrage of yeeted bric-abrac makes him a useful distraction in 2v2 fights.

Steven Universe

As a Support class fighter, Steven uses the power of positivity to inflict a lot of status effects on both allies and enemies. He’s tough to hit as the bubbles he creates while dodging features armour that absorbs multiple hits between him and his teammates. His Down-Special heals allies and also makes a Watermelon Steven that attacks enemies for a short time. That said, the distraction can help you set up more shields and bubbles to protect your ally. So long as you’re not expecting to knock out foes, Steven is a decent option.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman can be a decent choice as a mix of a Tank and Support character. Her Neutral-Special is a lasso that can bring back allies in danger of being knocked off. In addition, she can create platforms and shields that allies can hide behind with her Up and Side-Specials, and cleanse allies of debuffs with her Down-Special. Finally, since many attacks give her armour or reflect projectiles, she can power up with her Amazon Shout attack that blasts enemies away. She may not have much power, but her versatility is great for 2v2 fights.

C-tier

Garnet

Garnet is fine, but nothing special compared to the other Bruisers in the game. She combines some of Steven Universe’s status-inflicting abilities with hard-hitting moves to deal lots of damage. Unfortunately, she’s pretty slow, especially when recovering from using her neutral attacks, leaving her vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Velma

Velma has the most unorthodox fighting style for any character in the game right now, sharing many traits with Phoenix Wright in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Several of her regular attacks have the chance to generate evidence, which, when you gather enough of it, will summon a Police Car to lock up an enemy and drive them off the edge. When Velma isn’t ratting out her enemies to the cops, her other abilities inflict freezing, give allies armour and grey health, and even reduce cooldowns. She’s difficult to use, though, and her Side-Special is tricky to combo from if she grabs an enemy.

Arya Stark

She might have one of the coolest-looking abilities – stealing faces from opponents to temporarily transform into them – but Arya’s combination of being an Assassin and a melee-focused fighter is a problem. Because Arya regularly gets close to foes, she’s more likely to get hit and takes more damage from hits. She can make up for it by frequently dodging attacks to apply the ‘Disorient’ ability which causes the next melee attack to break armour and flip the enemy to face away from Arya. Since she gets a damage bonus for back attacks, this can be useful. She also spawns a pie to heal allies and slow down enemies that run into it. However, in the time it takes to master these abilities, you could master one of the better assassins in the game instead.

D-tier

Iron Giant

Listed as an experimental fighter in the character select screen, it’s clear that Iron Giant is mismatched. This robot is just too darn big. Iron Giant can hit everything and take a lot of damage before being knocked off the stage, but he’s an open target because he’s the size of a house. He’s also far slower than everyone else, and while his attacks inflict a lot of different status ailments, there are better tanks in the game to master. If two people on the same team choose to play as Iron Giant simultaneously, however, they can be formidable, but the likelihood of that is slim at best.

Best free Multiversus characters

While you can get access to every character in Multiversus if you get the Founders Pack, you can get the game right now by watching Twitch streams. In the free version, you can immediately play as Shaggy, Taz, Jake the Dog, and Harley Quinn. By completing the tutorial, you also unlock Wonder Woman, and you can earn coins in matches or use premium currency to buy the rest of the roster.

Out of these characters, both Shaggy and Taz are currently among the best characters in the game. Both Jake the Dog and Harley Quinn are viable options for something a little different, and Wonder Woman isn’t terrible.

With rumours of additional characters coming to the game, expect this Multiversus tier list to change quite a bit in the coming weeks and months ahead. We also have plenty of other choice selections for the best free PC games if this Super Smash Bros clone isn’t right for you.