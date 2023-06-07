Muscle Legends codes June 2023

What are the latest Muscle Legends codes? You have a pretty clear objective in Muscle Legends; get jacked, and smash any person who stands in your way. Becoming yolked can be a time-consuming process, however, so we’ve dug around and found several Muscle Legends codes that will make the transformation a little less painful.

The Roblox game, much like many others, offers free codes to its most dedicated players, gifting them currency to spend on getting bigger, and strength boosts to help them get… stronger. Here are all the currently active Muscle Legends codes to help you dominate the free PC game as a shredded monster.

New Muscle Legends codes

Here are all the currently active Muscle Legends codes:

epicReward500 – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems frostGems10 – 10,000 Gems

– 10,000 Gems galaxyCrystal50 – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems launch250 – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems megaLift50 – 250 Strength boost

– 250 Strength boost MillionWarriors – 1,500 Strength boost

– 1,500 Strength boost MuscleStorm50 – 1,500 Strength boost

– 1,500 Strength boost SkyAgility50 – 500 Agility boost

– 500 Agility boost spaceGems50 – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems speedy50 – 250 Agility boost

– 250 Agility boost superMuscle100 – 200 Strength boost

– 200 Strength boost superPunch100 – 100 Strength boost

Expired codes

There are currently no expired Muscle Legends codes.

How do I redeem Muscle Legends codes?

To redeem Muscle Legends codes:

Open Muscle Legends

Click on the ‘Codes’ button to the right of the screen

Enter one of the codes above

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Muscle Legends codes?

Apart from checking on this page, which is updated regularly, you can always keep an eye on Muscle Legends developers, Scriptbloxian Studios’ Twitter page, where they post new codes as and when they are activated.

Now that all the Muscle Legends codes are yours, get yourself out there, pump some iron, and bash some heads. If you have fatigue from winning so hard, why not check out our list of best Roblox games to see if there’s anything else you fancy. We also have Project Mugetsu codes, and Blox Fruits codes if you’re after some more freebies.