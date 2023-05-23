Blox Fruits codes May 2023

Looking for new Blox Fruits codes? We’ve put together a regularly updated list of all Blox Fruits codes to redeem in-game freebies like XP boosts, free Beli, and stat resets for your pirate adventures.
It can be difficult to find new Blox Fruits codes, as well as searching for the latest Roblox promo codes and best Roblox games, but we’ve done the hard work and listed them all in one place here.
New Blox Fruits codes
All active Blox Fruits codes are:
- Fudd10 – 1 Beli ($1)
- Bignews – in-game title
- fudd10_v2 –2 Beli ($2)
- Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- DEVSCOOKING – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2Fer999 – 2x XP
- Enyu_is_Pro – 2x XP
- Magicbus – 2x XP
- JCWK – 2x XP
- Starcodeheo – 2x XP
- Bluxxy – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2UncleKizaru – stat refund
- NOOB_REFUND – stat reset
- Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x XP
Expired Blox Fruits codes
- EXP_5B
- RESET_5B
- UPD16
- 3BVISITS
- 2BILLION
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
- ADMINGIVEAWAY
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
- GAMERROBOT_YT
- TY_FOR_WATCHING
- UPD15
- THIRDSEA
- 1MLIKES_RESET
- UPD14
- 1BILLION
- ShutDownFix2
- XmasExp
- XmasReset
- Update11
- PointsReset
- Update10
- Control
How do I redeem Blox Fruits codes?
Redeeming Blox Fruits codes couldn’t be easier. To do so, first:
- Open Blox Fruits.
- Choose your side.
- Tap the Twitter symbol on the left.
- Copy a Blox Fruits code from the list above and enter it.
How do I find new Blox Fruits codes?
You can find new Blox Fruits codes on the developer Gamer Robot Inc’s social media pages including Twitter and Discord; they usually release new codes around an update. However, we’ve made it even easier for you as we’ll continue to update our list with the latest active Blox Fruits codes regularly, so bookmark this page.
Now you’re up to date on the new Blox Fruits codes for the Roblox game, here are the latest Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes for more free in-game goodies.