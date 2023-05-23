Blox Fruits codes May 2023

Looking for new Blox Fruits codes? We’ve put together a regularly updated list of all Blox Fruits codes to redeem in-game freebies like XP boosts, free Beli, and stat resets for your pirate adventures.

It can be difficult to find new Blox Fruits codes, as well as searching for the latest Roblox promo codes and best Roblox games, but we’ve done the hard work and listed them all in one place here.

New Blox Fruits codes

All active Blox Fruits codes are:

Fudd10 – 1 Beli ($1)

– 1 Beli ($1) Bignews – in-game title

– in-game title fudd10_v2 –2 Beli ($2)

–2 Beli ($2) Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes of 2x XP

– 20 minutes of 2x XP DEVSCOOKING – 20 minutes of 2x XP

– 20 minutes of 2x XP Sub2Fer999 – 2x XP

– 2x XP Enyu_is_Pro – 2x XP

– 2x XP Magicbus – 2x XP

– 2x XP JCWK – 2x XP

– 2x XP Starcodeheo – 2x XP

– 2x XP Bluxxy – 20 minutes of 2x XP

– 20 minutes of 2x XP SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of 2x XP

– 30 minutes of 2x XP Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x XP

– 15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2UncleKizaru – stat refund

– stat refund NOOB_REFUND – stat reset

– stat reset Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x XP

– 15 minutes of 2x XP Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x XP

– 20 minutes of 2x XP TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x XP

– 15 minutes of 2x XP StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x XP

– 15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x XP

– 20 minutes of 2x XP TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x XP

Expired Blox Fruits codes

EXP_5B

RESET_5B

UPD16

3BVISITS

2BILLION

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

ADMINGIVEAWAY

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

GAMERROBOT_YT

TY_FOR_WATCHING

UPD15

THIRDSEA

1MLIKES_RESET

UPD14

1BILLION

ShutDownFix2

XmasExp

XmasReset

Update11

PointsReset

Update10

Control

How do I redeem Blox Fruits codes?

Redeeming Blox Fruits codes couldn’t be easier. To do so, first:

Open Blox Fruits.

Choose your side.

Tap the Twitter symbol on the left.

Copy a Blox Fruits code from the list above and enter it.

How do I find new Blox Fruits codes?

You can find new Blox Fruits codes on the developer Gamer Robot Inc’s social media pages including Twitter and Discord; they usually release new codes around an update. However, we’ve made it even easier for you as we’ll continue to update our list with the latest active Blox Fruits codes regularly, so bookmark this page.

Now you’re up to date on the new Blox Fruits codes for the Roblox game, here are the latest Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes for more free in-game goodies.