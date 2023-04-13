Project Mugetsu codes April 2023

Want all the new Project Mugetsu codes? The anime combat game has taken Roblox by storm as of late, and we have active PM codes here that will give you the edge against your opponents, with many gifts including XP boosts and spins on the wheel.

Creating a new character in the free PC game can be tough; having to fight Hollow to level up can be a grinding process, so having a bunch of gifts waiting for you as you begin your journey will make the Bleach-adjacent Roblox anime brawler a much more enjoyable experience. Below you’ll find all of the latest PM codes, including the rewards you’ll get for redeeming each.

New Project Mugetsu codes

Try using these PM codes in the list below:

50KLIKES – spins and gold (NEW)

– spins and gold (NEW) 40KLIKES – spins and ability reroll

– spins and ability reroll 35KLIKES – 50x spins

– 50x spins 20KLIKES – shikai reset

– shikai reset 15KLIKES – mastery boost for 30 minutes

– mastery boost for 30 minutes 10KLIKES – mastery boost for 30 minutes

– mastery boost for 30 minutes 100KMEMBERS – resurrection reset

– resurrection reset ABILITYROLLONE – 1x reroll

– 1x reroll ABILITYREROLLTWO – 1x reroll

– 1x reroll ABILITYREROLLTHREE – 1x reroll

– 1x reroll ABILITYREROLLFOUR – 1x reroll

– 1x reroll EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – 30x spins, mastery boost, XP boost

– 30x spins, mastery boost, XP boost EXPLOITFIXES XP – boost, 15x spins

– boost, 15x spins RESETRACE – race reset

– race reset SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 30x spins, mastery boost, XP boost

– 30x spins, mastery boost, XP boost RELEASE – 15x spins

How do I redeem Project Mugetsu codes?

If you’re wondering how to enter the PM codes so you can claim your free gifts, there are currently two methods of redemption. You can either:

Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.

At the main menu, use the ‘Insert Code’ box to type the PM code.

Click on ‘Redeem’ and your gifts will be waiting for you in the game.

Or if you’re in an active game of Project Mugetsu, you can:

Press the M key to open the in-game menu.

Use the red ‘CODES’ button in the newly opened menu.

Type the desired code from our list above.

Click ‘Redeem’.

What are Project Mugetsu codes?

Project Mugetsu codes are free gifts, given by the game’s creator, Osiris Productions. They generally coincide with popularity milestones that PM hits, or as an apology if the game undergoes downtime. Each PM code will grant you various boosts or gifts, such as spins on the wheel, or XP multipliers, making leveling up a much faster process. The Project Mugetsu Discord is the place to be if you want to stay up to date with the development process and gain access to new codes the minute they’re released.

Now that you have every Project Mugetsu code at your disposal, get in there, get typing, and get slaying. If you’re a fan of blocky creative endeavours, check out the best Roblox games in 2023, and if you want to continue your monster slaying, we have all the Shinobi Life 2 codes to make your ninja existence a little bit easier. Punch Wall codes are also a great way to get ahead of the competition.