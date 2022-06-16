My Time at Sandrock system requirements

My Time at Sandrock system requirements aren't too demanding, but the Life game requires a gaming PC with better specs than its predecessor

My Time at Sandrock system requirements won’t work your gaming PC to the bone, but you might need to review your storage situation. The life game demands slightly higher specs than its predecessor, My Time at Portia, but modern rigs will have a chill time running the cosy adventure.

According to My Time at Sandrock system requirements, you’ll need a graphics card on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 to boot up the builder. If you’re looking to boost fps with higher settings enabled, Pathea Games recommends using either the GTX 1060 or AMD’s Radeon RX 580, with the latter packing 8GB VRAM.

To experience the crafting sim at its best, you’ll want to equip your rig with 16GB of gaming RAM, but you can get away with using 8GB in a pinch. My Time at Sandrock joins a growing list of games that suggests using an SSD rather than a mechanical hard drive. While switching to sold state isn’t a requisite, it’ll help keep load times snappy, so it’s potentially worth investing in the gaming PC upgrade before jumping in.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3-2100
AMD FX-6300		 Intel Core i7-9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 760
AMD Radeon 795		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 580

My Time at Sandrock multiplayer is expected to arrive by the end of the year, so you might want to check your PC specs in preparation for the four-player co-op mode.

