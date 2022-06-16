My Time at Sandrock system requirements won’t work your gaming PC to the bone, but you might need to review your storage situation. The life game demands slightly higher specs than its predecessor, My Time at Portia, but modern rigs will have a chill time running the cosy adventure.

According to My Time at Sandrock system requirements, you’ll need a graphics card on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 to boot up the builder. If you’re looking to boost fps with higher settings enabled, Pathea Games recommends using either the GTX 1060 or AMD’s Radeon RX 580, with the latter packing 8GB VRAM.

To experience the crafting sim at its best, you’ll want to equip your rig with 16GB of gaming RAM, but you can get away with using 8GB in a pinch. My Time at Sandrock joins a growing list of games that suggests using an SSD rather than a mechanical hard drive. While switching to sold state isn’t a requisite, it’ll help keep load times snappy, so it’s potentially worth investing in the gaming PC upgrade before jumping in.

Here are the My Time at Sandrock system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2100

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 760

AMD Radeon 795 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580

My Time at Sandrock multiplayer is expected to arrive by the end of the year, so you might want to check your PC specs in preparation for the four-player co-op mode.

Take the My Time at Sandrock system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run My Time at Sandrock?