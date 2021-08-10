Naraka: Bladepoint release time confirmed

Naraka: Bladepoint made a heck of a splash in its early playests and demos, racking up some massive player counts on Steam. Players have been eagerly awaiting the final Naraka: Bladepoint release date in August and hey – it’s August now! The devs have confirmed the precise Naraka: Bladepoint release time across regions, and you don’t have much longer to wait.

Naraka officially launches Wednesday, August 11 at 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT, or Thursday, August 12 at 3am BST / 12pm AEST. If you want in as quickly as possible, you can pre-order the game on Steam at a price of $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 – or you can shell out some additional cash for a Deluxe or Ultimate edition with bonus in-game items.

If you missed out on the early versions, Naraka is a battle royale game with a big focus on parkour – and, given its setting, a much bigger focus on melee combat than you typically see from the genre.

Check out some footage of the game in action below.

