The Naraka: Bladepoint release date is set for August

The Naraka: Bladepoint release date has been unveiled at the battle royale game’s own little slice of E3 2021. Developer 24 Entertainment gave the upcoming, parkour-based battler a showing at publisher NetEase’s event at this year’s videogame extravaganza, and we now know that it’s headed our way later this summer, with a global release date set for August 12.

The studio has also revealed that the upcoming PC game’s due to get another open beta this coming summer, which kicks off on June 16, running until June 22, following Naraka: Bladepoint’s previous, “hugely successful” beta, which saw more than one million players take part on Steam. The next round of pre-launch playtesting will again see up to 60 players head to the game’s island of Morus and battle it out using parkour, grappling hooks, and their character’s skills to be the last one standing.

At E3 2021, the studio also gave us an all-new peek at the game in action, showcasing the huge, interactive, and very pretty game map, as well as the variety of combat styles players can utilise in besting all others in a match. For example, we got a peep at a new weapon type – the spear – and a new hero, Yoto Hime.

Here’s the E3 livestream, with the Naraka: Bladepoint gameplay showcase featured:

