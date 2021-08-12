Naraka: Bladepoint launches, immediately reaches Steam’s top ten

Naraka: Bladepoint proved to be a hit in its various betas and demos leading up to release, and it seems that people are still enjoying it even now that they have to pay money to get in. Naraka has just hit Steam, and it’s already among the platform’s most-played games, even beating out some perennial favourites.

Naraka reached a peak of 70,731 concurrent players on day one, as SteamDB shows, making it the tenth-biggest game on Steam for the day. (Or it was, until the Back 4 Blood beta pushed it to number 11.) That puts it right between a pair of free-to-play games, the venerable Warframe and the recently (re)released Bless Unleashed.

That doesn’t match the nearly 200,000 concurrent players Naraka’s demo reached a few months ago, but that was free and the game now costs $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99. Early user reviews have raised some concerns that there’s a bit too much emphasis on microtransactions for a paid game, but time will tell how much that dissuades prospective players.

If you haven’t seen much of the battle royale game yet, you can check out the trailer below.

Check out our guide to the best Naraka: Bladepoint characters if you’re looking for some help triumphing over the competition.