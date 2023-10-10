Spooky season is very much upon us, and with that comes an influx of new, exciting horror games. If you, like me, screamed the house down playing F.E.A.R. as a kid, or are awful with Dead Space-style jumpscares, then new Diablo-style roguelite Never Mourn is perfect for you – and you can play the demo right now as part of Steam Next Fest.

You arise from your tormented slumber as a battle necromancer called Irea, who has the power to reanimate the dead and bend them to her will. She is the protagonist of Never Mourn, and you’ll be exploring the various gaps in her memory in true roguelite style.

In Never Mourn your trusty scythe is your only ally – except for the myriad different monsters you summon with it. You’ll be able to orient your build towards slaying the hordes and dishing out damage, or raising corpses and spectres to fight your battles for you.

You’ll gain access to a vast array of different spells and talents, which can be augmented at the world’s various altars to power them up even more. When you die, you can mix and match these spells for your next run, tailoring them to suit whatever lies in wait for you.

Described as a “fast-paced action RPG meets roguelite mechanics,” a demo for the game is currently available as part of Steam Next Fest. It’s important to note, though, that once the celebrations are over Irea and her merry band of undead misfits will vanish into the shadows once more – so play it now while you can.

As someone who loves Diablo, but is getting restless waiting for Diablo 4 Season 2, Never Mourn is going to fill that dark, twisted void in my soul perfectly. Thankfully it looks like I won’t be screaming my way to Halloween this – instead, I’ll be taking on horde after horde of Starvelings without a care in the world.

If you’d rather give yourself a few frights, though, we have a list of all the best horror games to put the ‘spook’ in Spooktober. If you’d rather keep it light, though, we also have a rundown of some other free Steam games that are worth adding to your library.