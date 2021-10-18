Amazon is “aware and investigating” a game-breaking New World invincibility exploit

New World players are having a nightmare of a time with PvP right now, as an easily-replicable exploit has been giving players infinite invincibility. An Amazon Games representative has confirmed that the devs are aware of the issue, but there are no details yet on when a fix might be coming, or whether wars might be disabled in the meantime.

We won’t provide the details here, but suffice to say that the exploit is easy to replicate, and essentially allows you to remain invincible indefinitely. Players can’t move while abusing the glitch, but that allows them to stand forever on capture points, preventing Wars from ever progressing.

In a forum thread reporting the exploit, a New World community manager confirms “the team is aware and investigating”. Elsewhere in the thread, the rep says “our top priority with any bugs or exploits that come up is to solve the problem as quickly as possible. If there are folks abusing a bug/exploit we will make sure they are handled by moderation”.

If the team’s hope is to prevent players from becoming aware of the exploit, well… that time has passed. Big streamers like Shroud and Gothalion are using their platforms to look for more explicit answers.

Hey, @playnewworld with the several invincibility via latency bugs floating around, you need to disable wars ASAP or do emergency maintenance. Too much of the game revolves around territory and too many players are willing to exploit. They are too simple to recreate. — Gothalion (@Gothalion) October 18, 2021

New World’s debut has been a largely successful one, though there have been plenty of issues – like the delayed server transfer services. Check out our guide to the best weapons in New World in anticipation of a time when you can actually use them to kill other players.