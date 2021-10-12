New World’s Steam reviews are now ‘mostly positive’

Now that the dust is settling on Amazon Games’ New World, people’s true feelings about the new PC game are coming to the fore. One more measurable metric of that sentiment is that New World’s Steam reviews have now shifted from ‘Mixed’ to ‘Mostly Positive’.

Some more recent reviews praise the PvP and the Runescape-like nature of the crafting and gathering gameplay loop. Some of them even compare New World as it is now to what World of Warcraft felt like in the early days. “This is the most immersive MMO I’ve played in years,” one reviewer says. “Very Classic WoW vibe with OSRS skills. Level 29 as of 71 hours. Lots of drama in chat because the game is somewhat competitive, but PvP can be really fun. Really cool map and sound design. Some graphical/audio bugs every now and then. For the vanilla version of Amazon’s flagship MMO, this is a good game. But it could be much better in time.”

New World isn’t entirely out of the woods yet, though. Some of the more negative reviews focus on what some players feel is a lack of story, a world lacking in excitement and soul, and a tedious levelling experience. “New World has some interesting ideas but overall feels shallow and soulless (yet somehow I’m still playing)”, one reviewer concludes.

Even close to two weeks after release, New World is pulling in plenty of players on Steam. Nine days ago, the game hit an all-time concurrent peak of 913,634 players and is still hitting the heights of 600,000 concurrents on a 24-hour basis, as per SteamDB.

Naturally, that has led to server issues. Amazon has added more of them to help alleviate the situation, and you’re getting one free server transfer this week to reunite you with your pals if you’ve had to go elsewhere to play. Keep in mind, though, that New World’s server transfers won’t let you change regions after all. Plenty of games like New World find it easier to thrive when you can play them with friends, so it’ll be neat to see where things go from here.

We had a look at the MMORPG ourselves and came away with similar thoughts. In our New World review, we noted its “stellar crafting experience and surprisingly slick combat aren’t enough to compensate for the flaws in New World’s humdrum and frustrating quest design”.

If you’re looking to get into the game for yourself, though, then we’d suggest starting with our New World beginner’s guide to get you set on the right path.