Nightdive teases PowerSlave/Exhumed as its next classic FPS remaster

Nightdive Studios is proving itself the specialist in remastering classic PC games, thanks to the excellent likes of Doom 64, Turok 1 and 2, and System Shock: Remastered – the studio’s first full remake. Now the developer is teasing ’90s FPS classic PowerSlave as the next game to get the remaster treatment.

PowerSlave – also known as Exhumed (its much better European name) or Seireki 1999: Pharaoh no Fukkatsu – was a Build Engine FPS released on PC, PlayStation 1, and SEGA Saturn between 1996-1997. It was pretty hard to find until it got a shock re-release on GOG last year, but only the inferior MS-DOS version with terrible controls and weird design.

Now Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick tweeted a tease suggesting that PowerSlave/Exhumed would be the next game to get his studio’s remaster treatment – a close-up shot that’s clearly one of PowerSlave’s Egyptian-themed symbols. Given that Nightdive is particularly known for first-person games and its own Blood: Remastered also uses the Build Engine, a remaster of PowerSlave/Exhumed would fit well into its catalogue.

Of course, the big question is whether the remaster will follow the PC version or the console version, where the game forgoed straight levels in favour of a more Metroidvania-like design. An unofficial remake called PowerSlave EX can be found online if you search hard enough, which was made by Samuel Villarreal – who works for Nightdive. A possible official remaster was mentioned way back in 2015, but nothing’s been heard of the project since.

If real, the remaster could be properly announced at the 3D Realms retro FPS Realms Deep show next month. Of course, the other question is whether Nightdive will keep calling it the really icky title of PowerSlave or if they’re sensible and will call it Exhumed: Remastered instead.