No Rest for the Wicked finally has a launch date, and it’s soon

No Rest for the Wicked revealed its launch date on March 1 during the ARPG’s Wicked Inside showcase, which had lots of treats in store for hyped fans.

No Rest for the Wicked comes to Steam Early Access on Thursday, April 18, 2024. After watching the first gameplay footage, that featured terrifying bosses, a special world, and immersive day and night cycles, we’re glad it’s not too far away.

Announced last year at The Game Awards, it quickly became one of the most anticipated new RPG games targeting a 2024 launch date. Since then, we’ve been eager to hear updates. Luckily for us, the showcase event had many.

During Wicked Inside, Moon Studios’ founders Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol unveiled key aspects of No Rest for the Wicked, showing off its unique “hand-crafted” world, a painterly art style, combat relying on players’ precision, and “brutal” boss fights that “punish every mistake you make.”

Although the animation-forward combat inspired by fighting games looks satisfying and the RPG elements seem thoughtful, it was the beauty of the art style and environment that really won us over. You can watch the stream replay if you missed it.

Moon Studios also has an Early Access roadmap, which details future updates. This includes a multiplayer update, which will be the first to arrive post-launch.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam ahead of the launch date. After that, a full release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles will follow. Until then, check out our picks for the best strategy games or best multiplayer games.

