Ori and the Blind Forest developer reveals gorgeous pirate-themed game

Indie developer Moon Studios revealed their next title at The Game Awards. As what looks like an isometric action game, No Rest for the Wicked seems like the only similarity it shares with the developer’s other games is its absolutely gorgeous, hand-drawn artwork and ethereal soundtrack.

While definitely not a Metroidvania game like Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, No Rest for the Wicked looks like an amazing edition to Moon Studios portfolio and a massive step up for the developer in terms of narrative and technical production.

The reveal trailer begins by showcasing several dark and stormy pirate-themed locales before closeups of several characters, making it appear to have a greater emphasis on story than the sparse but poignant stories of the Ori games. The second half of the trailer reveals some gameplay: instead of a 2D Metroidvania, No Rest for the Wicked looks like an isometric action game, starring your little avatar seen wearing a knight’s armor and a pirate’s hat in a later scene.

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t get much more information on the game until March 1 of next year when an event called Wicked Inside will be held. I can’t wait, and if you can’t either, we have a great list of indie games to keep you busy.

