Noblechairs launches a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team throne

Noblechairs has launched a new luxury gaming chair in collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, which mixes a “hybrid material with performance benefits” with a sleek and snazzy design. The company’s latest gaming throne was “built for F1 enthusiasts”, developed in collaboration with the team, and it’s available to order now.

As you can see below, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas edition chair features the F1 team’s grey, silver, and minty green colour scheme, and uses Noblechairs’ ‘EPIC’ model, with the team logo stitched into the headrest. As for that “newly developed” and “innovative” hybrid material, Noblechairs says in a press release that – while it’s difficult to tell it apart from real leather – it’s man-made and breathable, with “brilliant airflow”, as well as “tear proof, durable, abrasion resistant, hydrolysis resistant, fire resistant, and easy to clean”. It’s also “not prone to discolour when exposed to light”, the company says. Oh, and it’s vegan-friendly, too. Lovely stuff.

In terms of “performance benefits”, it sounds like these will stem from the chair’s breathability, with the company explaining it should help prevent “any sticky or unpleasant feeling”.

You can take a peek at the new chair for yourself below:

Our @MercedesAMGF1 noblechairs edition is back, re-imagined in collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. The updated look and feel merge into a high-tech hybrid vinyl & PU material chair. For lovers of design and stunning cars. Preorder ➡️ https://t.co/J9iqPj41sh pic.twitter.com/8VahW8VyMd — noblechairs (@noblechairs) December 18, 2020

Noblechairs adds that the new design chair will be used at the Mercedes-AMG Petronas esports team’s training base at Brackley in the UK, too.

If you're keen to pick one up, the chair is available to order for £399.95 / $519.99 / €429.90 on Noblechairs' site or through other online retailers.