Nvidia’s RTX 2060 revamp could plug gaming GPU availability gaps

Earlier this year, reports emerged regarding Nvidia’s rumoured plans to revive two of its RTX 2000 series cards: the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super. Thanks to a new round of rumours, we now know that the reworked RTX 2060 might feature 12GB GDDR6 memory and could be ready by the end of 2021.

According to insider information provided to Videocardz, the new RTX 2060 will use the same PG161 board and TU106 silicon as before. Yet, while Nvidia seems to be taking a conservative approach with its rumoured revision, it will feature double the amount of included GDDR6 memory. Essentially, the card’s new 12GB offering places it within the same ballpark as an RTX 3050, which could make it an enticing gaming PC alternative.

Despite the RTX 3000 series’ recent release, the Turning based RTX 2060 is still extremely popular, making it a prime candidate to plug any gaps in the market caused by shortages. This rings especially true when you consider the situation with the semiconductor shortage and its effects on the industry.

Before you get your hopes up, it’s important to note that the RTX 2060 has also been affected by the current component situation. Despite originally retailing for $339, listings for the card are going for almost double on the second-hand market. Naturally, a re-run of the GPU could bring these prices down across the board. So, we’ll have to wait and see if the card’s return will affect its predecessor’s resale value.

Of course, the promise of a new RTX 2060 model could be something of a bad omen for PC gamers seeking an RTX 3000 series GPU. The fact that Nvidia is reportedly planning to bring back 2060 cards suggests that availability issues will persist for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, providing another graphics card option is a response to the shortage, but only time will tell whether or not it’ll directly affect the situation.