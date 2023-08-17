You can win this custom Overwatch 2 GeForce RTX 4090 thanks to Nvidia

The Overwatch 2: Invasion season is underway, bringing balance changes and new features and heroes to the game, including a PvE mode. To celebrate the occassion, Nvidia is offering you a chance to win a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, complete with a custom Overwatch 2 themed backplate.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is one of the most powerful graphics cards money can buy, but its price point can be a dealbreaker for those wanting to make the upgrade. Thanks to this competition from Nvidia, the powerhouse graphics card is up for grabs for free, and would look the part in any Overwatch 2 fan’s rig.

The custom backplate features key art from Overwatch 2 Season 6. Iconic characters like Tracer, Bridget and D.Va are sprawled out on it, cementing the impression that the RTX 4090 is more than ready for the FPS game.

And with a graphics card like the GeForce RTX 4090, it can take on a lot. The power-pushing GPU is capable of tackling the Overwatch 2 system requirements and then some.

To be in with a chance to win the custom backplate and the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, simply go to the Nvidia GeForce Twitter page, like the post and comment with the hashtag, ‘Beyond Fast’. If luck is on your side, the custom Overwatch 2 backplate and the GPU, could be what helps you next get your play of the game.

