Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have DLSS and FSR support in the end

Ubisoft recently unveiled the system requirements for the latest in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and while Intel’s XeSS was included among the long list of upcoming features, similar technologies from Nvidia and AMD were nowhere in sight. However, this Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLSS and FSR omission seems to have simply been an oversight, as a recent update to that post shows the game will be getting these features after all.

The post details Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements, which give in-depth details on what hardware the company recommends for running the brand-new Assassin’s Creed game, to ensure you have the most optimized experience your PC gaming setup can handle. Among the details about what graphics cards will be best suited to hit the recommended specs, or higher, was the addition of a new statement, outlining the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR.

“You’ll also be able to leverage features like Intel’s AI-assisted XeSS Super Sampling, Nvidia DLSS, or AMD FSR to upscale resolution while enabling hardware to pump out more frames per second”, Ubisoft now states within the news post. Originally, the utterance of DLSS or FSR was nowhere to be seen, which although disappointing, wasn’t a surprise. Other big PC games of the year, like Starfield, launched exclusively with AMD’s FSR. Those eager to play the Bethesda RPG in a more optimized fashion on Nvidia or Intel-based hardware had to rely on mods or wait for the official inclusion post-launch.

While Assassin’s Creed fans won’t have to resort to mods to use upscaling technologies, Ubisoft didn’t make clear within the news post if Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR available at launch. On September 19, when the news post by Ubisoft was originally posted, it announced that AC Mirage will be fully optimized with Intel Arc GPUs and 13th-generation CPUs. Even with the updated support for DLSS and FSR technologies, it’s looking likely that the game won’t be fully optimized on Team Green or Team Red hardware, though this could change with future updates.

The original announcement, revealing the Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements, made it apparent that even older PC gaming setups will be able to run the latest AC adventure without too much trouble. Yet, the latest addition of DLSS and FSR will help ensure that Assassin’s Creed fans can take advantage of running across rooftops and taking down the Templars without the fear of frame rate drops tripping them up.

With the release date closer than ever, check out the Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements to make sure your PC gaming setup is prepared to wield the hidden blade in the latest AC adventure.