Nvidia and Asus just made the ideal mini PC graphics card

Asus has just unveiled the Asus GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK, a new low-profile version of the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU that is just half the height of normal cards and uses three teeny tiny fans. This should make it an ideal option for those building a really compact mini PC but who don’t want to compromise too much on GPU power.

The new small form factor Nvidia graphics card is the same RTX 4060 we all know and are fairly ambivalent about – it’s not exactly the most exciting in terms of performance or value – but instead of the usual full-height (or taller) card with generally a pair of 80-90mm fans, this card is nearly half the height. This of course makes it ideal for a mini PC.

The card rises to just 69mm, which compares to over 120mm for the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6, for instance. What’s more, while Asus hasn’t managed to shrink this graphics card down to being just a single expansion slot unit, it has kept it to within two slots. That means that even if you’re running a mini-ITX or microATX motherboard with very limited space around it, you should still be able to accommodate this card.

Asus hasn’t yet confirmed to us if you actually get a low-profile expansion bracket in the box or not. Without one, the card’s low-profile credentials are dented but assuming it does have one, it should be a great option.

There are a couple of downsides to the design of this card, though. The first is that it uses a trio of tiny fans to keep it cool. These will likely have to spin quite fast, which could make them quite loud compared to typical cooling setups for RTX 4060 cards that have two much larger fans.

The other consideration is that this card is rated to draw 115W and so requires a six-pin power cable. In comparison, most other low-profile cards of this style tend to use weak enough GPUs that they only require the 75W of power that can be delivered directly by your motherboard, negating the need for an extra cable and the potentially bulky power supply needed to connect the cable.

These considerations aside, the RTX 4060 is a decently powerful graphics card for all manner of small form factor PC applications. What’s more, you get a surprisingly comprehensive array of display outputs for such a small card, with two HDMI 2.1a and two DisplayPort 2.1a ports.

The GPU itself also runs at the standard clock speeds and with the same core counts and VRAM allocation as the normal card. That means you get 3,072 CUDA cores, 96 tensor cores, 32 RT cores, and 8GB VRAM, with the GPU running at 2490 MHz in OC mode and 2460 MHz in Boost mode. The memory uses a 128-bit interface for 17Gbps of bandwidth.

Do you dabble in mini PCs? Would the new Asus GeForce RTX 4060 LP BRK fit your needs? We’d love to hear your thoughts over on the PCGamesN Facebook or X pages, or on the CustomPC Facebook group. As for other graphics card recommendations, check our best graphics card guide, or if you’d rather just skip straight to having a whole mini PC read our best mini gaming PC guide.