Grab three free months of PC Game Pass with GeForce Now

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is always looking for ways to improve its offering, and this holiday season, you can grab three free months of PC Game Pass if you sign up for a six-month GeForce Now Ultimate membership.

You can play some of the best PC games on GeForce Now by linking your Steam, Ubisoft+, Epic Game Store, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions all in one place. Better still, by signing up to GeForce Now Ultimate, which gets you priority access to RTX 4080 rigs, 120 fps performance, and 8-hour sessions – you now get three months of PC Game Pass for free.

Taking your game libraries on the go is more important now than ever, and with a range of PC gaming handhelds to choose from, you need the best service possible to play these games.

GeForce Now offers a free tier with a basic gaming rig for up to 1-hour sessions. Next is the Priority membership which gives you premium rigs with RTX enabled, 6-hour sessions, and priority over free users. This tier costs $9.99 / £9.99 a month or $49.99 / £49.99 for six months.

However, GeForce Now Ultimate is where the real value is at. As mentioned, you get access to RTX 4080 rigs with up to 4K resolution, 120 fps, and 8-hour session lengths. Ultimate access costs $19.99 / £19.99 a month or $99.99 / £99.99 for six months.

This week alone, 18 new games added GeForce Now support including:

RoboCop: Rogue City (Epic)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic, Xbox)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Xbox)

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin (Steam)

If your gaming rig has seen better days, GeForce Now is the best solution to still play your games with the quality they deserve, however, if you’re desperate to update your hardware, check out the best graphics cards for an insightful look at what your next GPU should be.

Better still, you can jump on some early Black Friday deals to get them for a fraction of the cost.