Nvidia G-Sync ULMB 2 reduces blur, but only on some monitors

Announced at Computex 2023, Nvidia G-Sync Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2) looks to be the next must-have feature for competitive gamers, promising to deliver “over 1,000Hz of effective motion clarity.” It’s available right now, free of charge, but very few gaming monitors are actually capable of supporting the technology.

Motion clarity refers to how well a screen retains the detail of an object in motion, with the best gaming monitors capturing your enemy’s movements in high-fidelity while dud displays leave you with a blurry mess. It’s important in basically every game, but especially so in competitive FPS games like Valorant.

ULMB 2 addresses the shortcomings of the technology’s first iteration, namely reduced brightness and refresh rate, and provides enhanced motion clarity with seemingly no drawbacks. Well, that is, if you don’t count entry requirements.

In its lengthy explainer on ULMB 2, Nvidia states that in order to be compatible with the feature, monitors must meet the following requirements:

Deliver over 1,000Hz of effective motion clarity

Drive ULMB 2 at the monitor’s full refresh rate

Deliver over 250 nits of brightness with minimal crosstalk or double images

Currently, there are only two monitors on the market that are ULMB 2 capable, namely the Acer Predator XB273U F and the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN, with just two other models confirmed at the time of writing.

We’ll be getting hands-on with ULMB 2 with our upcoming ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN review, so keep an eye out for that. In the meantime, check out our review of the latest GeForce GPU, the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.