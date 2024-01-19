The fastest RTX 4070 Super sure looks great, but it won’t be cheap

Component maker Galax has just announced a new graphics card for gamers looking to squeeze the most out of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. The concisely named GeForce RTX 4070 Super Galax Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition overclocks the GPU boost clock to a massive 2,685MHz, potentially making it up to 8.5% faster than a standard GeForce RTX 4070 Super.

We wrote a full GeForce RTX 4070 Super review as soon as it launched, and found this new Nvidia GPU to be one of the best graphics card options available today. However, we’re already seeing reports of poor RTX 4070 Super sales from retailers and even graphics card makers, especially when it comes to overclocked editions.

In particular, it looks as though expensive RTX 4070 Super graphics cards with large overclocks are a hard sell for both retailers and board partners, as the cards still only come with 12GB of VRAM. What’s more, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is due to launch next week, complete with 16GB of VRAM, which makes an overclocked RTX 4070 Super look like poor value.

We take off our hats to Galax for its achievement here, though. That’s the fastest factory overclock we’ve seen on an RTX 4070 Super card yet, adding 210MHz to the GPU’s reference boost clock, and it looks like a monster of a graphics card. The card has a snowy white color as well, which even extends to the PCB as well as the cooler – you even get a white power cable adaptor, which turns three 8-pin PCIe connectors into a single 12VHPWR plug.

Out of the box, the new graphics card has a total board power of 250W, which is 30W above the standard Nvidia reference spec, but Galax also says that there’s enough headroom for gamers to increase this power to 320W, potentially enabling them to overclock it further.

Of course, no high-end graphics card would be complete without RGB lighting, and the Hall of Fame (HOF) card comes with lights on both the top edge and the backplate, and it’s controllable via a 5V ARGB connector, so you can sync it with the rest of the lighting in your PC.

The question is whether anyone will really be interested in an RTX 4070 Super card that’s been given this treatment. I could understand making a highly overclocked RTX 4080 Super graphics card, as there’s a gaping chasm between the price of the forthcoming RTX 4080 Super and the flagship RTX 4090.

However, in this price range a 16GB RTX 4070 Ti Super without an overclock could well be a better buy. Look out for a full review right here when it comes out next week.