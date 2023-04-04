Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU wins the hearts and wallets of Steam users

The Steam Hardware Survey for April 2023 is here, and its results point to the arrival of a new people’s champion in the graphics card space: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It’s taken an abnormally long time for it to take its expected place as the platform’s most popular GPU, but the pixel pusher is now sitting confidently at the top with a comfortable lead.

The 60 class model in every GeForce generation is generally perceived as the best graphics card for most people, offering great bank for buck, and the RTX 3060 is no exception. The GPU now occupies a whopping 10.44% of Steam users’ systems, following a jump of 6.23% from last month. Meanwhile, the RTX 2060 and GTX 1060 trail behind the pixel pusher, boasting a respective 7.89% and 7.69% share.

It’s taken three years or so for the RTX 3060 to achieve this feat, but it’s hard to say whether its reign as Steam’s most prolific GPU will last quite as long. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 release date will hopefully arrive in the not too distant future, and could be a tempting upgrade path for those with 10 and 20 series cards.

However, it appears that the RTX 40 series still has a long way to go before it even comes close to taking over the Steam Hardware Survey. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 remains the most popular of the DLSS 3 capable cards, but only lays claim to 0.25% of gaming PCs running Valve’s platform. The RTX 4080 comes off worse, however, with 0.19% and even the cheapest GPU in the stack, the RTX 4070 Ti, enjoys a mere 0.23%.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 release date will likely be up next, and could be the pixel pushing champion that the company is looking for to win wider market share. We’ll have a review on the graphics card around launch, so stay tuned for that!