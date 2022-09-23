Save on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for your next GPU upgrade

With the RTX 4000 series currently lacking a 70 class card, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is your best choice for a team green graphics card that doesn’t break the bank. Thankfully, the cost of this particular pixel pusher has fallen greatly in recent months, and now you can bag one for your gaming PC and save a chunk of change to boot.

Over on Amazon right now, you’ll find the MSI Ventus 2X Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for just $569.99 USD, netting you a 10% discount versus its list price of $629.99 USD. UK shoppers can get in on the action too, with Overclockers offering the same GPU for £599.99 GBP.

Slotting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 into your gaming PC can seriously help boost fps, particularly if you’re still rocking a 900 or 10 series GTX graphics card. Speaking of which, moving from those older generations of GPUs to a 30 series pixel pusher unlocks new features such as ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS upscaling technologies. Pairing these together allows you to enjoy high fidelity visuals without tanking your frame rate.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this GPU deal won’t last forever.