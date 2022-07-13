Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti price may permanently fall by 20%

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is Nvidia’s best graphics card and its class-leading performance carries an understandably high price, but it appears that the company may have quietly lowered the price of its flagship in recent days. While it’s the only GPU to have its MSRP reduced for now, rumours are circulating that we may see similar reductions on other RTX 3000 cards in the near future.

Best Buy, an official Nvidia partner, now lists the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition for $1,599.99, down $400 (20%) from its MSRP of $1,999.99. While this may not seem like anything more than a retailer specific discount, prominent Tech YouTuber JayzTwoCents points out that the pricing of GeForce graphics cards at Best Buy are controlled by Nvidia.

However, JayzTwoCents says that “it’s my understanding that price is going to go even lower,” so it may be worth holding out a little longer to upgrade your gaming PC with the top tier GeForce GPU. The YouTuber also claims that we should expect to see similar discounts “across the board, with all AIBs on everything from probably RTX 3070s and up,” very soon.

These price reductions have likely been introduced to combat the fall in demand for RTX 3000 GPUs following the recent crash in the value of cryptocurrency. In fact, some reports suggest that Nvidia may need to delay the launch of its RTX 4000 graphics cards due to the amount of graphics cards retailers are still yet to move.

If you’ve been putting off a system upgrade, now may be the best time to splash out on a new GeForce graphics card if you’re in the US and the prospect of RTX 4000 performance doesn’t entice you. That said, AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may potentially spoil Nvidia’s plans to dominate the market when they also launch later this year.