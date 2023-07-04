Retailers drop Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 price six days after launch

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 only came out last week, and it’s already being discounted, likely due to a middling reception and presumably poor sales. Nvidia‘s cheapest RTX 4000 series GPU is getting even cheaper amongst certain European retailers, and it’ll be interesting to see if US stores follow suit.

Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review said the pixel pusher is “the most affordable DLSS Frame Generation compatible GPU yet with good ray tracing performance,” but that’s counterbalanced by “almost as many shortfalls as it has strengths.” Judging by this spate of early price slashing, some consumers may feel the same.

One retailer in question is Mindfactory, a German site, which has the RTX 4060 available for just €310.39, a nearly €20 reduction from its MSRP. Although that may not sound like much, the fact it’s being reduced at all less than six days from release raises questions about how well the GPU is selling. US retailers have so far stood firm at the RTX 4060’s $299 MSRP, but it’s entirely possible we’ll see some discounts in the coming weeks and months in US and other territories.

The lukewarm reception from critics for the RTX 4060 has likely dampened consumer’s enthusiasm for the graphics card, putting them off from forking out for what’s been widely perceived as a limited generational jump from RTX 3000 series cards. And it’s not just the RTX 4060 that’s struggling. As I discussed recently: no one’s using an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti on Steam.

It’s not all bad news for RTX 4000 series cards, though. The RTX 4070 Ti is still our recommendation for consumers as the best graphics card of them all.