Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 boost clock may be 45% higher than 3070

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 could be the GPU that many PC builders have been waiting for, providing the lion’s share of team green’s Lovelace architecture at a more affordable price. While the pixel pusher’s very existence is yet to be formally acknowledge by its creator, new details about its clock speeds may have emerged prior to its launch.

Despite there no being no official word from Nvidia, it’s clear that preparations are well under way to release the RTX 4070 as yet another contender for the best graphics card crown. We don’t yet know how much it’ll cost or how it’ll perform, but it’s a safe bet that team green’s mid-range champion will fall behind the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in both respects.

According to Matthew Smith, TechPowerUp GPU database editor, the RTX 4070 boasts a base clock of 1,920MHz and a boost clock of 2,475MHz. That latter spec makes it 5% slower than its Ti counterpart, but 45% higher than its predecessor, the RTX 3070. To put this into perspective, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is about 47% quicker than the RTX 3080 in this regard.

Unfortunately, these differences in clock speed don’t give us a better understanding of how RTX 4070 performance will compare to its contemporaries and previous generation pixel pushers. Other factors such as core count, memory bus width, and more also play a part in determining how many frames a GPU can deliver.

All the same, the prospect of a more affordable RTX 4000 graphics card is an exciting one. I’m personally intrigued to see how Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation performs on a less powerful GPU, and it shouldn’t be long until we find out since RTX 4070 boxes are already appearing out in the wild.