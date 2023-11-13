Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super prices could be worth waiting for

New leaks concerning GeForce RTX 4000 Super prices may indicate that Nvidia is gearing up to launch a cavalcade of cards with cheaper price points than their non-Super counterparts. Better still, they should arrive with souped-up specs and force the cost of existing graphics cards down.

As the market stands, the GeForce RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080 carry an MSRP of $599, $799, and $1,199, respectively. All three graphics cards now face stiff competition from cheaper Radeon GPUs, but the current state of play could be in for quite a shock following the advent of Nvidia‘s Super models.

According to sources close to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, the prospective GeForce RTX 4080 Super will cost just $999 and offer a 6-9% performance increase. This would represent a 17% discount versus the original card, and outright match the MSRP of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super should either match or be slightly more expensive than the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with an MSRP of $799-849. It will, however, boast the most significant performance uplift, at 14-22%.

Finally, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super tells a similar story to its Ti sibling, with an MSRP that’ll either match or be just above the existing 4070 graphics card, $599-$649.

Should these claims be true, it seems like the smart move is to wait for the launch of the GeForce RTX 4000 Super series before spending any money on a new graphics card. This is all the more true if you were hoping to pick up a GeForce RTX 4080.

Either way, we shouldn’t have to wait long to get an official word, with Nvidia’s Special Address scheduled to take place on January 8, 2024, during CES.