Genshin Impact runs at 13K with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

It’s no surprise that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can play Genshin Impact at a high resolution, but the latest graphics card pushes the pixel count so high that it triples the top gaming monitors. Running at a whopping 13K, the RPG game sports more detail than ever before, but trades more frames than you’d probably be willing to give even if you somehow have a capable display.

This isn’t the first time that Golden Reviewer has tried to find Genshin Impact’s limits. Earlier in October, the Youtuber showcased the game running at an already impressive 7K with the graphics settings maxed out, render resolution at 1.1, and an unlocked fps cap that consistently hits triple figures.

Although Genshin is built to run on smartphones, cranking things up to 13,760 x 5,760 resolution with the same max settings at a 1.5 render resolution isn’t as forgiving on the frame rate, instead sitting closer to 30fps. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a strict benchmark and none of the footage embraces the chaos of combat, so performance might vary depending on what you’re doing in-game.

Since even the best gaming monitor doesn’t have 13K resolution, Golden Reviewer takes screenshots and zooms in to show off its astounding level of detail. Clocking in at nearly 180MP according to the content creator, the images are denser than even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone can pull off.

It doesn’t take the best gaming PC to achieve these feats, but your rig still needs to be pretty beefy. Golden Reviewer’s Intel i7-10700F is a couple of generations old, but the CPU still compares with the latest processors. Pair this with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and the best graphics card, and you could be hitting 13K resolution, too.