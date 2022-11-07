GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs may also be damaging native 16 pin power cables

Two Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards have been reportedly damaged while using the new PCIe Gen 5 power connector, partially melting the power connectors

The Nvidia RTX 4090 against a yellow-green two-tone background

Published:

Gaming hardwareNvidia

Nvidia has recently found itself in hot water following controversies surrounding its GeForce RTX 4090 power adapter, the design of which appears to be prone to getting rather warm… to the point of melting both itself and the GPU’s power input. While this issue appeared to be limited to team green’s bundled cables, the problem may unfortunately be more widespread.

Since October 24, the Nvidia subreddit has been updating its ’16 Pins Adapter’ megathread with new reports of damaged RTX 4090 graphics cards and power cables. As the number of cases continues to rise, Nvidia has since taken it upon itself to personally test any partially melted GPUs and adapters, but now the scope of its investigation may need to include native 16 pin connectors too.

At the time of writing, there are now two reported cases of GeForce RTX 4090 pixel pushers suffering similar damage while using the new 12VHPWR connector. This suggests that the majority of the blame may lie with Nvidia’s best graphics card, or that there may be a fault with the best power supply models on the market too.

Either way, this isn’t a good look for the RTX 4000 series, especially with the new AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs avoiding the connector entirely. Here’s hoping that the RTX 4080 doesn’t befall the same muddied fate.

More from PCGamesN

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.