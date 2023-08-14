Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 may see strange change in GPU dies

Much as we expect the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series to push the envelope of graphics card capabilities, it appears the company is trying something altogether new in crafting its next generation of pixel pushers. If true, Nvidia may be opting not to produce a true successor to its AD104 GPU die, which powers both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 release date isn’t expected for another few years or so, but team green has already confirmed that it’s busying itself in plotting its next-gen GPU plans. As such, it’s not unusual for us to learn of potential details on the RTX 50 series so far ahead of time.

According to renowned leaker kopite7kimi, the Nvidia RTX 5000 GPU die lineup will be as follows:

RTX 5000 GPU dies RTX 4000 GPU dies GMB202 AD102 GMB203 AD103 AD104 GMB205 GMB206 AD106 GMB207 AD107

These potential labels were shared in a conversation with Videocardz, prompted by a thread on Chiphell that pointed to the replacement of X04 with a new X05 die.

It’s unclear why Nvidia has opted to do this, or what it means in terms of what graphics cards will be equipped with which dies. The most likely scenario, however, is that the successors to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti will be powered by the new GMB205 GPU.

Typically, the bigger the number, the smaller and less powerful the die, but we can’t say for certain whether the move from 4 to 5 indicates a substantial gap. However, we do know that the RTX 5000 specs will include a welcome upgrade, so hope remains for this generation.

In the meantime, check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review, to see where the performance boundaries of graphics cards currently rest. Don’t discount the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, though, as team red’s flagship can hold its own against team green’s champion.