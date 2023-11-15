Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 set for VRAM upgrade according to new leak

The GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to push graphics card specs further than ever before in a myriad of ways, with hopes especially high on addressing VRAM problems present on the current generation of Nvidia GPUs. While there’s no word on what kind of capacity it’ll carry, a new leak indicates that the pixel pusher will possess a welcome memory upgrade.

The best graphics card in the Nvidia arsenal right now, the GeForce RTX 4090, packs plenty of VRAM and bandwidth to boot. However, recent advancements in video memory tech leave the upcoming flagship with an opportunity to grow, and it appears as though it will seize it.

According to leaker kopite7kimi, the GeForce RTX 5090 will be armed with GDDR7 VRAM, providing a potentially massive improvement in memory bandwidth. Sadly, though, it won’t feature a 512-bit bus, as previously claimed, instead retaining the 384-bit bus as seen on the GeForce RTX 4090.

Given that GDDR7 VRAM will likely be more expensive to produce graphics cards with, versus GDDR6X, it’s unlikely that the would-be top tier GeForce RTX 5000 GPU will feature a higher capacity. Instead, we suspect it’ll retain the same 24GB of memory. Unfortunately, we’ll likely need to wait until 2025 to see a clearer picture of its makeup,

More imminently, however, the GeForce RTX 4000 Super series is expected to deliver a welcome spec boost versus the vanilla graphics cards on the market right now. Better still, they may be cheaper too, prompting price reductions across the pixel pusher space.