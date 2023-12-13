Nvidia giveaway celebrates Doom’s birthday with custom RTX 4090

In celebration of 30 years of Doom, Nvidia is giving away a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that features custom artwork from the game.

A GeForce RTX 4090 with a custom backplate featuring Doom 30th anniversary artwork
The 30th anniversary of Doom may have come and gone, but celebrations for it are still ongoing. Adding to the festivities, Nvidia is giving you would-be Doomslayers out there a chance to win a custom RTX 4090 featuring custom artwork from the FPS game.

Whether you’re still playing 1993’s iteration of Doom or the more recent games in the series, the GeForce RTX 4090 will naturally ensure a smooth ripping and tearing experience. So, if you fancy grabbing this Nvidia GPU, a limited edition one no less, read on.

As you can see from the X (Twitter) post above, the RTX 4090 in question features a custom backplate with artwork that celebrates 30 years of Doom. If ever there was a graphics card suited to demon slaying, this is it.

To be in with a chance to win this pixel pusher, you’ll need to follow the GeForce social channels on X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and/or TikTok. Then, be sure to look for instructions on how to confirm your entry, like with the X (Twitter) post above.

Do note, however, that eligibility is limited to particular countries (such as the United Kingdom and United States). So, be sure to check out the full terms and conditions here. You’ve got until December 18th to get your entries in!

For more Doom’s 30th anniversary, check out the newly released sequel campaign, ‘Sigil 2‘, from the game’s co-creator, John Romero. There’s also a Doom megawad featuring 36 maps to keep the celebrations (and demon slaying) going.

