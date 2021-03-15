Nvidia accidentally unlocks the RTX 3060 for crypto miners

The RTX 3060’s the first GPU to be released with drivers that reduce Ethereum mining hash rates by 50%, as Nvidia tries to reserve GeForce cards for gamers rather than crypto miners. It was only a matter of time until the nerf was cracked, and now that it has been just three weeks after launch, stock issues of the card are predicted to worsen – and much like other Ampere or Big Navi GPUs, they aren’t easy to come by as it is.

A report from PC Watch confirms that some RTX 3060 users are circumventing the mining nerf, but now, in what’s likely a big mistake on Nvidia’s part, Videocardz reports that the latest official beta GPU drivers supposedly remove the hash rate limiter from the card altogether – no hacking required, despite head of PR at GeForce, Bryan Del Rizzo, claiming that the anti-mining restrictions were “not just a driver thing”.

Whilst we’re sure Nvidia will correct its mistake, it’s too late now. Although it’s only a beta driver rather than a full release, we’ve spotted the driver out in the wild for miners to grab, since it’s already been reuploaded.

You can probably expect many more RTX 3060’s to end up in mining rigs rather than the best gaming PC now, despite the aim set out in Nvidia’s original blog post. Let’s hope Nvidia doesn’t repeat the mistake with the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti, rumoured to also be nerfed against ether mining applications.