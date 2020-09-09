Looks like we’re getting an Nvidia RTX 3060 Super or Ti to challenge the 2080 Ti

Nvidia drummed up excitement with the reveal of its GeForce RTX 30 series, but there are plenty of you still waiting to see the full picture of what Ampere has to offer before making a decision. Staggered releases can make this difficult, with the elusive RTX 3060 nowhere on the release radar. Fortunately, leaker Kopite7kimi has spotted specifications that show us what to potentially expect for an iterative version of the budget GPU.

Back in June, the leaker spotted an RTX 3060 that will supposedly run on a unique GA 106 silicon, but the real meat on the bones is the discovery of one running on the same GA104 silicon as the RTX 3070. Bridging the gap between the two, the graphics card will likely be named the RTX 3060 Super akin to the previous generation, but Nvidia might yet hold on to its classic 3060 Ti moniker.

Kopite7kimi has a good track record of insider knowledge, having successfully dug up the specifications of now confirmed GPUs in the RTX 30 series range prior to their announcement. And looking at the numbers, it’s easy to see a pattern.

Whatever branding the green team opts for, the new RTX 3060 Super/Ti is rumoured to offer 8GB GDDR6 memory and 4,864 CUDA cores. If accurate, this would continue Nvidia’s trend of competing with its own RTX 2080 Ti, superseding its 4,352 CUDA cores by quite a margin but not quite hitting the heights of its 11GB GDDR6 memory.

While it could very well end up on our list of best graphics cards, there are still too many unknowns about the potential RTX 3060 Super/Ti, such as how big the memory bus is, clock speeds, the size of the cache, and most importantly its price to real world performance ratio. As usual, we encourage you to wait for Nvidia’s official announcement and subsequent testing to ensure the best bang for your buck.

In the meantime, the RTX 3080 and 3090 are launching on September 17 and 19 respectively, followed by the RTX 3070 sometime next month. AMD will answer back with Big Navi on October 7, so we can expect Nvidia to confirm or deny these rumours around the same time. And if we are lucky, Kopite7kimi believes we will even get to see a 3070 Super or Ti soon, too.