Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs are reportedly up for grabs in Hong Kong

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs are scheduled to arrive next month, but custom RTX 4090 models are already on sale in Hong Kong. The card’s street vendor debut could mean there’s plenty of stock to go around, but picking one up this early will upset your wallet.

According to Videocardz, the RTX 4000 graphics card in question is a Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, and it apparently sold for 20,000 HK (roughly $2,548 USD). That’s $1,000 more than MSRP, but still cheaper than previous retail listings for the same card.

It’s worth noting that Nvidia hasn’t rolled out RTX 4000 drivers yet, so the early bird buyer won’t be able to use the next-gen GPU yet. As you’d perhaps expect, the public GeForce Experience update will arrive on October 12, so the Gigabyte card is essentially an expensive paperweight until then.



Source: lihkg/Videocardz

Last week, Nvidia officially announced the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, two best graphics card contenders based on the company’s Ada Lovelace architecture. Since then, various custom versions of the green team’s flagship have surfaced online, including a potential Galax Serious Gaming successor.

There’s still no sign of the RTX 4070 or RTX 4060, and Nvidia says current-gen RTX 3000 graphics cards “will continue to be part of the new family.” Opting for an Ampere model will mean missing out on DLSS 3.0, but consistent stock levels and early RTX 4000 sales could be a good sign in terms of GPU availability.