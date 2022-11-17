Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU leaks via Samsung gaming laptop benchmarks

An Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU could be on the way, and it looks like it’ll live within a high-end gaming laptop. While the green team hasn’t unveiled plans for a mobile RTX 4000 range, the budget card might send the RTX 3050 into retirement.

We’ve been waiting for news on the RTX 4050 for a while, as the best gaming laptop options are still rocking last-gen graphics cards. However, a PugetBench listing spotted by Benchleaks suggests the card exists, and it achieves a 57.4 score in Premiere Pro tests. For context, the RTX 3050 pulls off 43.4 in the same scenario, meaning the newcomer might be up to 32% faster.

The laptop itself appears to be a Samsung model, packing an Intel i7-13700H CPU and 16GB RAM, so it might be a successor to the Galaxy Book Pro. With CES 2023 just around the corner, there’s a chance the mobile rig will feature as part of a wider GPU announcement, as an Nvidia Special Address event is booked in for January 3.

As always, we’d advise keeping a grain of salt handy while digesting GPU rumours, as Nvidia says RTX 3000 cards are still part of the company’s current-gen family. Sure, Ampere probably won’t run in the best graphics card race forever, but they’ll fill the gap while the green team works on making RTX 4000 cheaper and more efficient.

If our Nvidia RTX 4080 review is anything to go by, features like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation should be a game changer across the board. The company’s AI tech should help laptop GPUs boost fps without sweating quite as hard — something that’ll ultimately help improve your on-the-go gaming experience.