This anime Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU costs more than an RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4080 is undeniably expensive, but there’s now an anime-inspired variant that costs more than the RTX 4090. While the graphics card wields a triple fan setup and higher clock speeds than the Founder’s Edition, you’ll seemingly have to pay a kawaii tax to grab hold of this aesthetically pleasing GPU.

Created by MaxSun, the iCraft OC “Aijia Edition” RTX 4080 graphics card features an anime cat girl mascot emblazoned on the back. Images first shared by Videocardz also reveal a white shroud that’s clad in subtle RGB lighting, so you could potentially create one of the best gaming PC builds around while avoiding traditional black parts.

Of course, this isn’t the first best graphics card contender to include an anime waifu, as the company’s character can be found on the back of the GeForce RTX 3070 iCraft OC. Nevertheless, the theme helps give the RTX 4080, as custom variants typically come with a brutalist shroud that’ll darken the inside of your PC case.

MaxSun’s feline friend won’t help the RTX 4000 GPU boost fps, but it’s apparently factory overclocked. In theory, that should mean faster clock speeds than the card featured in our Nvidia RTX 4080 review, but the Chinese manufacturer hasn’t disclosed specific specs.

It’s worth noting that MaxSun GPUs are typically only available in China, and it’ll cost you at least $1,687 USD to import one. Again, that’s more than an RTX 4090, but if you’re aiming for a specific gaming PC aesthetic, it might be worth the extra expense.