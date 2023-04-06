Rumoured Nvidia RTX 4070 price allegedly shocks AIB partners

We still don’t know the official Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 price, but the GPU manufacturer has allegedly pulled the rug from underneath its AIB partners with a last minute change. Following this, the likes of Asus, MSI, and more are likely scrambling to adjust their launch plans.

Last week, we learned that the RTX 4070 could cost the same as the RTX 3070 Ti, potentially making it the best graphics card for those looking to save on the latest GeForce series. However, it appears that this news surprised us as well as Nvidia’s add in board partners.

According to sources close to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, “Nvidia’s AIB partners were briefed Monday morning (April 3) that the price [for the RTX 4070] wouldn’t be $750, it would actually be $600.” This is despite plans that’d been in the works “for months” by these companies to sell the majority of their launch stock for around $700.

If this $600 price point holds true, this will create quite the gap between the upcoming GeForce GPU and its bigger, more expensive, brother, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. How much of a performance difference there is between the two cards, however, remains to be seen.

Here’s hoping that this inspires AMD to drop the price of the Radeon RX 7800 XT when it finally shows up, presumably later this year. That said, reducing the cost of the 7900 XT wouldn’t hurt either.