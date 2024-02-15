Zotac cuts RTX 4070 Super price, now below MSRP and cheapest around

Zotac is leading the way with an RTX 4070 Super price drop, but in reality, the saving isn’t something that’s going to suddenly see units fly off the virtual shelves. Nvidia dropped the Super version of the RTX 4070 last month, but it appears that the RTX 4080 Super has stolen its limelight and become the most desirable graphics card of the bunch.

We assessed the card in our RTX 4070 Super review and identified it as “a new mid-range king” while going as far as to deem it the best graphics card for most users, although you won’t be gaming in 4K with it, that’s reserved for the likes of more expensive Nvidia GPUs.

This $10 discount is only available on Zotac Twin Edge cards (so far), with other board partners expected to match the price sooner rather than later. The discount can be found on Amazon and Newegg.

With the release of the RTX 4070 Super, the original RTX 4070 has dropped to the $530 range, meaning with this discount, a $60 difference will give customers some food for thought. This is especially true now that this deal makes it the cheapest RTX 4070 Super on the market, with many other models being sold out on Amazon at the time of writing.

Price drops can also be found on the Zotac RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black, which has a bigger cooler attached, increasing the footprint that it requires in your gaming rig. The MSRP is higher at $649.99, but it’s received a larger discount of $30, brining it down to $619.99. This, however, appears to be a deal on Amazon, rather than an MSRP price drop which is what has happened to that Twin Edge model.

Graphics cards are naturally a huge component to consider when taking on a new build, but if this is your first time, or you’re a little rusty, we can teach you how to build a gaming PC with a step by step guide.