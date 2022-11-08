Nvidia may rebrand GeForce RTX 4080 12GB as RTX 4070 Ti GPU

Despite ‘unlaunching’ the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB a little under a month ago, it appears that Nvidia may be drawing up plans to bring the GPU back to market under a different name. A rebranding isn’t entirely surprising, but it remains to be seen whether team green will stick by the previously announced price point for this graphics card.

Nvidia said the reason behind its decision to effectively cancel the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was because “having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing,” which while true to a degree didn’t speak to the performance differences between the two models. Now, according to kopite7kimi, the pixel pusher will be rebranded as the RTX 4070 Ti.

Considering that GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GPU performance previously fell behind the 16GB model, an RTX 4070 Ti moniker is certainly more befitting of the pixel pusher’s power. We’ll need to wait and see until we get our hands on one, but it could be the best graphics card on the market for under $1,000 USD.

It’s unclear when Nvidia plans to launch the RTX 4070 Ti, but the RTX 4080 12GB was originally scheduled to release shortly after the RTX 4080 16GB, so it could be very soon. We also don’t know whether it’ll still cost $899 USD, especially following the news that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will cost the same amount.