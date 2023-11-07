Nothing super about the new Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super packaging

It feels like only yesterday when the specs for the latest addition to the rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX Super refresh was shared online, but anticipation continues to build for the latest in pixel-pushing offerings from Team Green. However, while it’s looking like the Super versions of the Nvidia graphics cards will be more powerful than their original counterparts, there’s nothing super about the new logo for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Whether it’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, or even the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, the packaging of some of the best graphics cards is such a small and often insignificant part of what draws us to including these powerhouses in our builds. Similarly, with the best gaming CPUs, it’s unlikely you’re going to find anyone who would prioritize the style and design of the packaging, over whether the specs are up to scratch. Nevertheless, that doesn’t make reveals of brand-new logos for upcoming hardware any less intriguing, and the proposed logo for the upcoming Ti Super graphics card by Nvidia is leaving much to be desired.

Leaked on Twitter (X) by user Zed Wang, an image of what appears to be the brand-new logo for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card was shared. The packaging reveals the speculated logo for the proposed graphics card, featuring the word ‘super’ in upper-case letters and surrounded by a gray box. Many were quick to comment on the unappealing logo design, begrudging the less-than-desirable-looking gray box, over what was allegedly going to be black instead.

While the leaked logo for the upcoming graphics card isn’t anything to write home about, neither is the name, which carries on the tradition of awkward naming conventions that, like most of the tech giants in the business, Nvidia is known for. While the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Ti Super graphics card is intended to be a step-up from the previous version of the GPU, simply adding ‘super’ potentially doesn’t feel like a significant enough name change to avoid confusion down the line.

Regardless, packaging and naming conventions are trivial concerns in the grand scheme of things. When it comes down to the launch of the new Nvidia RTX 40000 Super GPUs, what really matters is if the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is a significant enough upgrade from its non-super counterpart.

As with any leaks, we’ll have to wait until the proposed launch of the new Nvidia RTX 4000 Super GPUs, which are allegedly set to debut at CES 2024, to see what the official logo has to offer. Check out our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti review in the meantime, to find out what the non-Super refresh version of the graphics card can offer your current PC gaming setup.