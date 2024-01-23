Nvidia RTX 4080 Super cards arrive early, but don’t work

Some lucky buyers have managed to get their hands on the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics cards well ahead of their official launch. However, while those gamers would have been grinning like chesire cats at the exclusivity of having Nvidia’s latest GPUs in their hands, holding them in their hands is all they’ve been good for as there are currently no publicly available drivers that will work with the cards.

The lucky Nvidia GPU doorstop owners will have to wait until at least tomorrow before being able to download drivers that will breathe some life into these best graphics card contenders. For the RTX 4070 Ti Super buyers, a new driver should appear alongside the official availability of the cards tomorrow. However, for the RTX 4080 Super owners, they’ll likely have to wait even longer, as that card isn’t officially available until January 31.

What’s even more remarkable about these new cards having shipped to customers already is that most stores still aren’t even listing the cards as available. Some listings have appeared on various retailers, including some Zotac cards appearing on Amazon US, but they’ve not generally been up for long.

Only two cases of the early arrivals have been widely shared so far, with the RTX 4080 Super owner posting on Facebook, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super owner took to Reddit to share their good fortune.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a direct upgrade to the RTX 4070 Ti that brings with its an increase from 12GB to 16GB or VRAM and also includes more CUDA cores, RT cores, and Tensor cores. Expectations are that this will put it very close to the existing RTX 4080 for overall performance, all for a price that’s lower than the original version of the card.

As for the RTX 4080 Super, it’s a similar story, with the card receiving upgrades over the original version and receiving a $200 price drop, making this an exciting time if you’re after a new graphics card.

We’ll be posting our review of both cards very soon, so watch out for those. In the mean time, here are our current picks for the best graphic card, including the just recently launched RTX 4070 Super, which is currently our pick for the best mid-range GPU.