Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB GPU benchmarks may offer glimpse at performance

The Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB won’t be the most powerful RTX 4000 GPU, but it shouldn’t lag too far behind the flagship GeForce graphics card and will be cheaper to boot. While team green has shared some internal benchmarks on how its pixel pusher performs, new results have emerged which may provide insight into its capabilities.

Chiphell user panzerlied appears to have got their hands on an RTX 4080 16GB, as indicated by the specs displayed in an AIDA64 screenshot, but there’s no actual images of the RTX 4000 GPU itself and the model name is obscured. While this looks perfectly legitimate on the surface, the benchmark results listed below should be taken with a grain of salt, especially (as Videocardz points out) because there is currently no known driver that supports the card.

3DMark results look impressive, with the alleged RTX 4080 16GB achieving scores of 13,977 in Time Spy Extreme, 17,209 in Fire Strike Ultra, and 17,607 in Port Royal. This level of performance places the Lovelace GPU well ahead of the current best graphics card on the market, the RTX 3090 Ti, which falls behind by around 16-23%.

Panzerlied is kind enough to include a few gaming benchmarks too, with the RTX 4080 16GB pumping out an average of 87fps in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, running at a 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled. Performance naturally improves once Nvidia DLSS is enabled, climbing up to 115fps in ‘Quality’ mode.

Impressive as these tats are, we’ll have to wait until the RTX 4080 release date to get a better idea of how the graphics card performs. However, it won’t be entering the gaming PC space alone, as AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are also set to launch during the same month.