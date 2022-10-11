Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti is reportedly cancelled due to melting itself

If you were hoping to bag an Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti graphics card in the near future, you may want to rethink your plans as it appears that team green is reportedly cancelling its potentially most powerful Lovelace GPU for now. This isn’t without good reason, though, as reports suggest that the would-be RTX 4000 flagship in its current state is prone to melting itself.

According to sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead, the RTX 4090 Ti is simply “just too much for now,” and won’t be heading to market to pick up the title of best graphics card for team green anytime soon. That task will be headed up by the RTX 4090, which is set to launch very soon.

The reasons behind the cancellation, again according to the same source, is that the RTX 4000 GPU was “tripping breakers, melting power supplies, and sometimes melting itself.” This, naturally, is not something anyone wants happening inside their gaming PC, but team green still has plenty of time to work out these (fairly major) kinks and bring the RTX 4090 Ti to market in the future.

MLID’s source also claims that the RTX 4090 Ti used around “600-700W” and required two 16-pin PCIe connectors to satiate its thirst for power. In addition to its monstrous power consumption, the GPU also something of a behemoth at four slots thick and requiring that the motherboard be mounted to it rather than be traditionally seated.

The emergence of an RTX 4090 Ti may largely depend on how competitive AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are with Nvidia’s offerings, with the company no doubt keen to maintain as strong a lead as possible in the pixel pusher space.