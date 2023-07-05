The alleged RTX 4090 Ti cooler is for sale and costs more than a house

The alleged Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti has once again resurfaced, giving us a greater glimpse at what may be team green’s largest and most powerful prototype GPU to date. If you fancy getting an even closer look at it, you’re in luck, as it’s up for sale, but it’s by no means cheap.

In case you missed it, images of a supposed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Ti cooler recently appeared on Goofish, a China-based second had market website for PC hardware. Now, however, it seems the person in possession of this massive heatsink is looking to part ways with it.

Images from the Goofish listing, shared by Twitter user hms1193, pit the RTX 4090 Ti up against the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 2080. The GPU really is enormous by comparison, although it is surprisingly shorter than the two 30 series cards.

So, how much will this RTX 4090 Ti cooler cost you? A cool ¥888888, which is approximately just over $120,000. The seller is apparently open to offers, which I’d hope would be the case seeing as though no one, can be exactly sure of what the graphics card actually is. Even the seller has listed the item with, “RTX 4090Ti? Titan A?” in the description.

It’ll be fascinating to see if more information on the alleged RTX 4090 Ti will be shared once a buyer has been found, either way, this isn’t likely to be the last we see of the hefty beast online.

If you’re a fan of Team Green and want to learn all about Nvidia’s latest offerings, you can check out our GeForce RTX 4060 review, where we put the latest 40 series GPU to the test.