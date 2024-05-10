Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 will be announced at same time, says leaker

The new Nvidia RTX 5090 and 5080 are reportedly going to be announced at the same time, according to the latest word on the tech grapevine. The release date of the new GPUs isn’t yet known, but if this rumor is true, we should know the basic details about the top two graphics cards in the new Nvidia Blackwell lineup on the same day.

We’re expecting Nvidia to release at least one of its new GPUs before the end of 2024, and if it’s the RTX 5090 there’s a good chance that it’s going to jump straight onto our best graphics card guide as the fastest gaming GPU. So far, rumors are pointing to the RTX 5080 release date coming before the RTX 5090, but this is the first time we’ve heard that the two GPUs could be announced (not released) on the same day.

This latest rumor comes from tech leaker XpeaGPU on X (formerly Twitter), who said that the RTX 5080 and 5090 “should be announced at the same time,” in a recent post. However, the post then added that availability of the two GPUs would be “separated by [a] few weeks.” The post is a direct response to another tech leaker, kopite7kimi, saying that the RTX 5080 will release before the 5090.

This follows the strategy Nvidia took with the release of the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, when both GPUs were officially announced on September 20, 2022, but the RTX 4090 came out first, with the RTX 4080 following a few weeks later.

This time, the rumors point to the RTX 5080 being released first, mirroring the Ampere launch in 2020, when the RTX 3080 was the first card from the lineup to be released. However, other rumors have also stated that the RTX 5090 will be the first and only GPU to be released in 2024. XpeaGPU has also thrown us some other rumors about Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPUs over the last few weeks, including saying that the RTX 5080 beats the 4090 at ray tracing.

Of course, bear in mind that none of the above has been officially confirmed by Nvidia, and we won’t know any of the details about these new GPUs for sure until the official announcement. In the meantime, if you’re looking to buy a new high-end graphics card, check out our RTX 4080 Super review, where we put Nvidia’s $999 4K gaming GPU through its paces.