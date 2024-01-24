Enshrouded and Tekken 8 join the Nvidia DLSS party

Nvidia has confirmed a host of new games will all have varying degrees of DLSS support, bringing frame rate-boosting upscaling or frame generation to the likes of Tekken 8 and Enshrouded. These additions, along with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, push Nvidia’s DLSS-supporting game roster up to over 500 titles.

As is the nature of Nvidia‘s DLSS suite of AI-enhanced game tweaks, though, the level of support in each title varies with only some having access to the recent DLSS 3 frame generation technique, which can provide huge boosts in frame rate. That’s regardless of whether you’re rocking the very latest and best graphics card or not.

Specifically, the list of new DLSS games is as follows:

Enshrouded – launches into Early Access today, GeForce RTX gamers can immediately activate DLSS 2 to accelerate frame rates by 93% on average at 4K, with max settings enabled.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – launching January 26th With DLSS 3

Tekken 8 – launches January 26th With DLSS 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – launching February 2nd with ray tracing, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA

Diablo IV’s Season of the Construct, out now. Diablo IV supports DLSS 3, and NVIDIA Reflex, and has a ray tracing update coming in March.

As you can see, it’s only Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth that will have access to DLSS 3 frame generation at launch, with other titles limited to the upscaling powers of DLSS 2.

Why DLSS and indeed AMD FSR support announcements are so crucial is that both suites of graphics features only work if built into the game. Users can’t just enable the features themselves via a driver.

That’s unlike AMD’s just announced AMD FMF technology which replicates DLSS 3 and FSR 3’s ability to generate new frames in between normally-rendered frames for a significant frame rate boost. FMF is built right into the driver and can work on any game, though is limited to only working on AMD Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 graphics cards.

Will you be taking advantage of DLSS support in these games, or indeed trying out AMD FMF? Let us know your thoughts on the PCGamesN Facebook and X pages.