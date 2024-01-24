Your favorite games now run better thanks to AMD Fluid Motion Frames

Fluid Motion Frames is finally out, improving the performance in the latest and greatest PC games, but only if you own AMD hardware. Unlike the brand-agnostic FSR 3, you’ll need to own one of a few select Radeon GPUs in order to use it.

Some of the best graphics cards on the market just got much better. AMD launching Fluid Motion Frames is arguably a bigger deal right now than the slower implementation of FSR 3. This is largely down to FMF being driver-based, meaning no developer input or action is required to have it improve performance.

Everything comes with a catch, however, and AMD’s FMF will only work on its Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series graphics cards, which we came to expect as these were the only dedicated GPUs eligible during the preview phase.

The most recent Steam Hardware Survey shows that AMD GPUs account for 15.96% of all registered users who agree to their data being used. Digging into this data further, we can see that the first eligible AMD card on the list of most popular GPUs sits at 37th, namely the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. On first thought, it may seem like the implementation of FMF is a bit of a non-starter.

Despite the GPU market share that AMD holds, it’s worth highlighting that FMF is instead an important leap forward for game performance on AMD graphics cards. AMD states that FMF, working in tune with FSR 2 set to Quality mode, should boost fps by up to 97% when playing in 1080p. If true, this is transformative and could be the difference between middling 60-80 fps and the low-to-mid 100s.

With no developer input needed, and FMF capable of working in any DirextX11 or 12 game, it’s a no-brainer to get your drivers updated and take advantage of the performance boosts. AMD FMF launched as part of the Adrenalin 24.1.1 driver update which is available right now.

We’ve not yet had time to personally test the feature, but you can expect a full Fluid Motion Frames analysis in the coming weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned for our Radeon RX 7600 XT review. In the meantime, check out our Radeon RX 7900 XTX review for a look at another top AMD GPU.